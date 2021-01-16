Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The ultimate smartphone experience, designed to be epic in every way

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Source: Samsung Ghana

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The S21 Ultra pulls out all the stops for those who want Samsung’s best-of-the-best with our most advanced pro-grade camera system and our brightest, most intelligent display. It takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”



The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.



Incredible Innovation Housed in Head-Turning Design



Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three Exclusive Samsung.com Colorways- Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown and offers improved durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.



Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is our most intelligent screen yet. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both.



Samsung’s Best-in-Class Camera Experience

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.



It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.



Smart, Hyper-Fast Connections Across Devices



Galaxy S21 Ultra continues Samsung’s legacy of delivering trailblazing technology like Ultra-wideband (UWB) and introduces new connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you interact with your devices.



Galaxy S21 Ultra users expect the flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. That’s why, for the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.



For better and faster connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E. You will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster internet connection, so you can stream and share content in the blink of an eye. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 Ultra is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming.

Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, you will be able to use your Galaxy S21 device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, you can also use AR finder to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know you need help searching for a lost item.



And with SmartThings on Android Auto™, you can also use your Galaxy S21 series to control smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 to your Android Auto compatible car, you can turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.



And because you need uninterrupted, long-lasting connections across your entire ecosystem of connected devices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra employs Dual Bluetooth® technology that helps your connected devices like Galaxy Buds Pro consume less battery with a stable connection.



Performance and Protection You Can Count On



The ground-breaking camera, display and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.



We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung's own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection.

Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available.



Free Samsung Care+ Coverage



Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S21 with Samsung Care+. Enjoy a personal set-up session with a Samsung Care+ Pro, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, screen repairs, an extended warranty and coverage for accidental damage.



Local Availability



Starting on February 12, 2021, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be widely available in all authorized retailer stores. Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in two bold colors featuring deluxe haze finishes:



• Phantom Silver: 256GB model with 12GB RAM

• Phantom Black: 256GB model with 12GB RAM



Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 Ultra begin January 22.



Between January 22 and February 5, 2021, consumers who pre-order will get a free Smart View cover, travel adapter and the new Galaxy Buds Pro redeemable on Samsung Members app. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag redeemable via Samsung Members App. With the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator, consumers can keep track of everything that matters. They can attach it to their keys, bag, pet or anything they want to keep tabs on. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions to learn more.



Pricing for Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at GHS 7,999.

Source: Samsung Ghana