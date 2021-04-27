Samsung launches innovation hub, coding programmes to improve modern learning in Ghana

Front view of the Samsung Innovation Hub

Source: Samsung

To reaffirm its effort aimed at leveraging technology to support the dreams of young Ghanaians, world technology giant Samsung has set up an Innovation Campus (Innovation Hub) in Agona Swedru of the Central Region of Ghana.

In partnership with the Ghana Code Club, the Agona West Municipal Assembly and the Office of the Central Regional Minister, the Samsung Innovation Hub project will house a series of coding programmes where young children between the ages of 5 to 17 years in public basic schools in the community will be trained on technology and coding.



Speaking at a short ceremony to officially open the innovation campus, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan indicated that the hub will position students to take advantage of the opportunities that come with technology knowledge acquisition in today’s global world.



“The Hub centre provided for this library has therefore come at the opportune time. Students who will be equipped with the necessary ICT skills that will position them to take advantage of the opportunities in our ever-changing world,” Hon. Justina Assan said.



She expressed the appreciation of the Ghana government to Samsung Ghana for the wonderful gesture and gave an assurance that the Agona West Municipal Assembly and the Central Regional Coordination Council will continue to provide the necessary support and assistance to the innovation hub.



In his remarks, the Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, Mr. Lucas Lee said Samsung recognizes the role technology plays in nation building thus the need for this innovation campus to support the dreams of young Ghanaians. He said the initiative is to improve modern learning among young people in the country.

“Samsung believes in strong collaborations between the Government and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in community development and nation building. The Samsung Innovation Campus is in recognition of company’s commitment to leverage technology in supporting the dreams of young Ghanaians and overall support nation building,” said Mr. Lee.



The Founder of Ghana Code Club, Ernestina Appiah said her organization who will be the operators of the Samsung Innovation Hub, has developed a series of programs to power the innovation hub as a learning hub for as many young people in the community as well as students with interest in technology.



“As an organization, we believe that computer programming and other technical skills are a tool of empowerment, that is why we are on a mission to ensure that every child and youth particularly girls have access to the skills they need to thrive in our increasingly digital world,” Ms. Appiah said.



According to Ms. Appiah, the Hub will run three technology programmes namely Code Club for Boys and Girls, Girls in ICT Club and Freelancing and entrepreneurship programs in Technology.



Ms Appiah indicated that these coding programmes fit into the new curriculum for basic schools introduced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The $50,000 Samsung Innovation Hub is equipped with 20 monitors, desk tops, Samsung E boards, flip boards, cooling units and a more convenient set of furniture.



