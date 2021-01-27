Samsung launches its first 5G-ready device in Ghana

Samsung Galaxy S21

Source: Samsung

The launch of Samsung’s latest S Series has been met with amazing reviews across the world. The device empowers you to easily share and connect with state-of-the-art camera and video, a bold new design and streamlined connectivity capabilities.

For Ghana, it also represents a giant leap forward in how we can now use our phones. The all-new Galaxy S21 is available in a variety of models including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra – All 5G ready. This is the first 5G-ready device from Samsung launched in Ghana.



With the Galaxy S20 already the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone series, the newly launched Galaxy S21 is set to take the power of 5G to an even greater level, keeping the momentum of the Samsung’s leadership in 5G technology



“The Galaxy S21 series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. Now, adding to its impressive features, people of Ghana can look forward to the lighting speeds and infinite possibilities that come with a 5G-ready device.



Samsung as the world’s number one 5G device manufacturer, has become a gateway to 5G - a future built on technology that is truly game-changing. “says Lucas Lee, Managing Director at Samsung Ghana.

As 5G technologies continue to evolve, our connections will be stronger and our communications will be faster. This is the beginning of a major transformation in mobile technology, designed to make our lives better. With 5G speeds and connectivity, you can expect greater download speeds and minimal latency - factors that will greatly enhance all we do online.



You will be able to stream crystal-clear video calls and play graphics-rich mobile games without lag. And the best part—this is just the beginning.



“New 5G technologies are setting the stage for incredible new experiences. With the release of the epic Galaxy S21, Samsung will continue to be at the forefront of this pioneering technology, bringing amazing experiences to all, “concluded Lucas Lee.

