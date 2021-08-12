Samuel Dzamesi appointed as new CEO of Bui Power Authority

Samuel Kofi Dzamesi is the new Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority

The Bui Power Authority has a new Chief Executive Officer as President Akufo-Addo has appointed former minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, to serve in the role.



The BPA was established by the Act of Parliament, BPA Act 740, 2007 with a core mandate to plan, execute and manage the Bui Hydroelectric Project.



Dzamesi’s appointment was confirmed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in a letter dated July 30, 2021.

“Pursuant to Section 9 (2) of the Bui Power Authority Act, 2007 (Act 740), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Authority,” the letter read in part.



Samuel Dzamesi who is a New Patriotic Party faithful and former Volta Regional Minister under Agyekum Kufour administration was unseated in the 2020 general elections by James Klutse Avedzi who won the seat for Dzodze Constituency of the National Democratic Congress.



Dzamesi takes over from Fred Oware as CEO of the Bui Power Authority.



Read the letter below:



