Sanction operators who flout regulations, standards – Airport Workers union

The Divisional Union of the Public Services Workers Union at the Ghana Airport Company Limited is advocating for sanctions to be carried out on operators who flout regulations and standards of the Kotoka International Airport.



The development comes after the GACL announced its decision to indefinitely suspend the operations of McDan Aviation at the Terminal One section of the KIA for use of private jet terminal services.



Divisional Chairman of the Union, Abdul-Issaka Bamba, reacting to the development pointed out that it was necessary to ensure all potential and existing operators conform to the regulations of the airport.

“Now we provide services and if our customers who are the passengers decide not to come to Ghana because they think their security is not assured, then we are out of business. Now, from where I sit, staff and their job security are my core mandate. These things happening means should anything go wrong, if people and aircraft decide not to come to the airport again, it means jobs are being lost and that is a major issue,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



Abdul-Issaka Bamba further said failure to address or sanction operators who flout these regulations could result in the downgrade of the KIA which could impact jobs, security, and livelihoods.



“So, the way forward is that operators who don’t want to obey regulations must be sanctioned. Because the fear is that if they are not sanctioned, the airport itself can be sanctioned by international authorities,” he added.



Meanwhile, officials of the McDan Aviation have set out to engage the Ghana Airport Company Limited to resolve issues regarding the operations at the private terminal.



Consequent to this, McDan Aviation in a letter issued on Tuesday, February 1, confirmed that it had suspended the private jet operations and requested an audience with GACL on the way forward over the impasse.

“We are writing to officially inform you about our decision to suspend our operations at the Fixed-Base Operator (FBO)Terminal with immediate effect. This has become necessary to pave way for u to thoroughly engage your outfit and all key stakeholders on the way forward. We write to officially arrange for the engagement. While at that, we will also appreciate your guidance on what will be the most appropriate step to take,” a statement signed by Executive Chairman of McDan Aviation, Dr. Daniel McKorley, read.



Dr. Daniel McKorley on January 28 launched Ghana’s first private terminal.



Speaking during the launch, he said “this terminal is designed purposely to attract more businesses into the country within the shortest possible time, and this is what the country needs for its middle-to-high-end businesses.”