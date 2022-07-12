Sanitation and pollution levy rakes in GH¢196.6 million in first 15 months

Sanitation and pollution levy rakes in GH¢196.5 million

Waste policies need to be reviewed, Prof. Oteng-Ababio

Public education on waste management practices must intensify



Policies on waste management are politically loaded, Oteng Ababio



Despite generating over GH¢196.5 million from the Sanitation and Pollution levy, 15 months into its introduction, experts say Ghana’s sanitation sector does not look promising.



The levy is a GH¢10p charge applied on items sold in the country typically at restaurants, pubs, and malls to be used to raise funds to aid investments in the sanitation sector.



Provost at the College of Education at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Oteng-Ababio, said although government introduced a 10 percent Environmental Excise Tax (EET) in 2011, information on the tax measure and funds mobilized have not been known



EET was imposed on plastic manufacturers in a bid to curb plastic waste menace,

Speaking during an inaugural lecture at the University of Ghana, Legon, on sustainable municipal waste management, Prof. Oteng-Ababio said Ghana has over 136 waste policies which have been largely “inappropriate, misplaced, irrelevant and harmful.”



“I consult for most of the big companies in the sanitation and waste management space. Anytime there is a change in government, they shiver because if you invest in waste management equipment and there are political issues, you are in trouble,” he explained.



He continued, “The policies that we are pursuing today are inappropriate, misplaced, irrelevant. And I want to be very emphatic, very irrelevant, and harmful. Most of the policies are politically loaded. When there’s a change in government, you see how they panic.”



“The truth of the matter is that, if you go and invest in waste management equipment like trucks, you can never use it for anything, apart from waste. When you buy trucks, it’s for waste. So, if you are a subject of controversy by political advisory, then you have a big problem. I want to say that our policies are pro-poor and targeting the vulnerable,” Prof. Oteng-Ababio concluded.



SSD/MA