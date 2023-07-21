Sanitation minister keeps $1 million, €300,000 in cash at home? – Social media reacts

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Social media users have been questioning a rather troubling story involving an alleged theft of a significant sum of money, and personal belongings of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, two domestic helps of the minister; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court.



The incident is said to have occurred at the minister’s residence at Abelemkpe between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Other personal belongings that were allegedly stolen by the accused involved six pieces of kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



In the wake of the accusations and the story, some Twitter users are particularly concerned about the sum of $1 million kept in the minister’s house.



According to them, it is worrying for a minister to have that huge amount of money kept in their possession.

“Is the Sanitation minister keeping dirty money? And did her staff rob her clean while doing her dirty? The jokes that make you angry fly every morning in the Ghana,” one user said.



Another wrote:, “If you’re keeping millions in cash at home you don’t care about domestic debt exchange”



“She had all of this money sitting in her bedroom?” another user wrote.



Meanwhile, the Accra Circuit Court has charged a total of five individuals in connection with the thefts.



See the reactions from Twitter below:





The minister Cecilia Dapaah has some explaining to do. How does she have 1 million Dollars plus 300 thousand Euros and millions of Ghana Cedis casually sitting at home at a given point in time? What work does she do aside being a Minister? Needs probing. — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) July 21, 2023

If you’re keeping millions in cash at home you don’t care about domestic debt exchange. — jerome (@readJerome) July 21, 2023

Is the Sanitation minister keeping dirty money? And did her staff rob her clean while doing her dirty?



The jokes that make you angry fly every morning in the Ghana. https://t.co/mkNZ3HuMTE — nuumo ɛ dieɛntsɛ (@lordtee) July 21, 2023

If the Chronicle’s report is accurate, I am baffled by how this could happen! Such a substantial amount of money allegedly stolen from the home of a serving govt official is deeply concerning. This raises numerous red flags, and we must receive compelling explanations. pic.twitter.com/qo0NxqRXFS — Richard Dela Sky (rD.s) (@RichardDelaSky) July 21, 2023

She had all of this money sitting in her bedroom? pic.twitter.com/rtznoNYG4o — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 21, 2023

Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home?



Not bank. Her home??? Eiiii — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 21, 2023

Wow! I’m speechless on a Friday morning Wow



$1 million, €300K, and millions of Ghana Cedis stolen from Minister Cecilia Dapaah’s home https://t.co/pbpKoc4Mgi via @247newsgh.com — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) July 21, 2023

US$1 million, €300k & undisclosed millions of cedis stolen from the Minister for Sanitation, Water & Housing, Cecilia Dapaah's bedroom, Accra.



-what happened to financial inclusion?



- She didn't even realize the maidens were stealing until they got caught, what a surprise? pic.twitter.com/Z3Rnf9hVqd — Ernest Bako (@Ernestbako1) July 21, 2023

So Cecilia Dapaah had $1M in her room. May these greedy and selfish politicians experience even more than this. WICKED AND EVIL POLITICIANS RULING US!!!



You have this money in your room.. eii Not even talking of Bank accounts, treasury bills, etc. https://t.co/aRjY9pjIpB — STIGA JNR???????????????? (@Kwaw_stiga) July 21, 2023

This Cecilia Dapaah matter is simply wild — Jonny Quarantino (@Mr_AmAble) July 21, 2023

MA/NOQ