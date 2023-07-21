1
Sanitation minister keeps $1 million, €300,000 in cash at home? – Social media reacts

Cecilia Dapaah121213131313 Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have been questioning a rather troubling story involving an alleged theft of a significant sum of money, and personal belongings of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, two domestic helps of the minister; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court.

The incident is said to have occurred at the minister’s residence at Abelemkpe between July and October 2022.

The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.

Other personal belongings that were allegedly stolen by the accused involved six pieces of kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

In the wake of the accusations and the story, some Twitter users are particularly concerned about the sum of $1 million kept in the minister’s house.

According to them, it is worrying for a minister to have that huge amount of money kept in their possession.

“Is the Sanitation minister keeping dirty money? And did her staff rob her clean while doing her dirty? The jokes that make you angry fly every morning in the Ghana,” one user said.

Another wrote:, “If you’re keeping millions in cash at home you don’t care about domestic debt exchange”

“She had all of this money sitting in her bedroom?” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, the Accra Circuit Court has charged a total of five individuals in connection with the thefts.

See the reactions from Twitter below:



















MA/NOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
