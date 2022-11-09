0
Savings of ¢1bn can be made if Akufo-Addo reduces budget to his office – Mahama

DM John Dramani Mahama VOA.png John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that the budget to the Office of the President in 2022 was too high.

He said the budget has been increased from ¢700million to ¢3.1billion this year.

Mr Mahama asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut the budget to his office in these times of economic difficulties.

“The budget for the Office of the President has ballooned, over the last six years, from GH¢700m to GH¢ 3.1bn in 2022,” he tweeted on Tuesday November 8.

He added “For expenditure rationalization to be successful, it must first start in the President’s office. Substantial savings of GH¢1bn can be made by slashing the budget.”

His comments come at a time the government is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the economic challenges.

President Akufo-Addo says negotiation is going on well despite claims by some quarters that it is not.

