School feeding: Cost per meal to be increased from GH¢1 to GH¢1.20 - Zuweira Abudu

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has said the cost per meal for each school child would be increased from GH¢1 to GH¢1.20.

The GH¢1.20 proposal comes after caterers called on government to increase the feeding price per child.



“The feeding cost per meal per day per child was increased from 80 pesewas (80Gp) in 2018 to GH¢1, and in 2023, the cost per meal per child per day has been proposed as GH¢1.20,” she said.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Lariba Zuweira Abudu noted that the school feeding programme has provided employment for people especially women.



She said the GSFP has given caterers the opportunity to generate income to fend for their families.



The programme has also created a ready market for local farmers.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection pointed out that there were about 34,350 caterers under the School Feeding programme who cooked for about 3,801,491 beneficiaries in 10,832 public basic schools across the country.



She disclosed that a software has been developed to manage her outfit's data as well as track the activities of caterers.



Meanwhile, school feeding caterers will be paid their arrears for the third term of the 2022 academic year this week, the minister stated.



