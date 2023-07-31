School feeding caterers paid; cost per meal increased to GH¢1.20 - Finance Minister

File photo

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has noted that all outstanding debts owed to school feeding caterers for the second and third terms of the 2022 academic year and first term of 2023 have been paid.

Also, the feeding grants cost per meal has been increased by 20 pesewas.



Initially, the meal per child was GH¢1 but the government has increased it to GH¢1.20pesewas.



Delivering the mid-year budget review statement in parliament on Monday, July 31, 2023, the finance minister said 3,801,491 were beneficiaries of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in 2023.



Ken Ofori-Atta said, "Under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, coverage increased considerably from 1,671,777 beneficiaries in 2016 to 3,801,491 beneficiaries by June 2023. The feeding grants cost per meal, per child, per day increased from GH¢1.00 to GH¢1.20 for the 2023 academic year. We have also settled all arrears owed to caterers under the programme for the second and third terms of the 2022 academic year; and the first term of 2023."



It would be recalled that school feeding caterers embarked on a strike on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to demand their arrears from the government.



The caterers also called on the government to increase the feeding price per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50pesewas.

The School Feeding programme aims at providing prepared and served meals in schools intending to increase enrolment, prevent starvation and improve nutrition.



