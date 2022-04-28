Scrap all taxes on LPG, make it affordable – LPG sellers tell government

LPG prices soar
People switching to charcoal due to increased LPG prices
Govt should absorb cost of LPG
The upward increase in prices of liquified Petroleum gas is forcing consumers to move towards the consumption of charcoal and wood fuel.
Vice-Chairman for the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Gabriel Kumi, has added his voice to calls government to absorb part of the cost of LPG.
Describing LPG as a luxury good, he stated that once its prices increase people will be forced to switch to the alternative which is charcoal and wood fuel.
Speaking on JoyFm, he stated to ensure that people patronize LPG instead of charcoal, government should make LPG affordable.
“The only thing is to make LPG affordable. Currently, LPG is more like a luxury product. The masses of our people that we need to rope into the consumption of LGP are not able to afford the product and the only way is to make LPG affordable to the people. It’s for this reason that some countries like Cote d’Ivoire are subsidizing the product.
“We believe the first step is to take off all those taxes from the LPG and bring the price down. LPG is highly price-sensitive. Any pesewa increase or decrease in the price of LPG goes a long way to affect its consumption. So, if you take 18% off the price of LPG I can assure you you’re going to attract a lot more people,” he stated.
Mr. Kumi stated that if the consumption of charcoal does not reduce, all of government’s efforts to safeguard the country’s forest reserves will not yield much.
“We know the government launched a campaign and invested money in planting some trees. All the efforts put in by the Forestry Commission and the Ministries will come to naught if we don’t make the effort to improve the consumption of LPG in Ghana,” he stated.
“The 50% penetration is something that is impossible to achieve because this objective was set in 2018. As we speak now, LPG consumption in Ghana is on the decline. We did an average of over 30,000 metric tonnes in 2019, it came down to 39,000 metric tonnes in 2020, in 2021, we did 28,000 and our projection for this year is 25,000 metric tonnes. So obviously, the target of achieving 50% penetration by 2030 should not even be spoken about,” he said.
