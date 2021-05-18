Season two of Hollard Ghana’s H. Insured webinar series on insurance awareness to kickstart

Martison Obeng, Adjei Dorothy Salifu and Godwin Mashiri

Source: Hollard Ghana

Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance has announced season two of its popular webinar series, H.Insured: All about Insurance to kickstart on Thursday, May 20 via zoom at 4 pm.

The webinar forms part of the insurance group’s ongoing initiative to drive insurance penetration and financial inclusion in Ghana.



The series, launched last year, saw the likes of reputable and seasoned business leaders like Kojo Addai-Mensah, CEO of Data Bank, Michael Kofi Andoh, NIC Deputy Commissioner, Freda Duplan, Chairperson Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd, Board of Directors, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Daniel Boi Addo, MD of Hollard Insurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, and MD of Hollard Life Assurance, among others.



Speaking on the company’s motivation for the initiative, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo said: “As an unconventional company, with a business purpose to create and to secure a better future, we constantly seek relatable ways to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.



“Last season was astounding. We featured a variety of resource persons from different backgrounds to flavour our conversations on life and financial planning. With overwhelmingly positive reviews from last year, we have refreshed the series with exciting topics this season. Episode 1 of Season 2 is this Thursday, May 20th.

“Does One (1) Cedi insurance make a difference” will be our focus of discussion. Collaborators of Hollard Life's exciting new microinsurance product, MeBanbo, will discuss how customer-first thinking, innovation, and technology can positively impact Ghana’s abysmal insurance penetration rate.



Join Dorothy Salifu, Head of Operations, Hollard Life, Godwin Mashiri, Chief Life & Principal Officer of top Zimbabwean company, Cassava Fintech and Martison Obeng-Adjei, Managing Director of Vodafone Cash as they sit down for an enlightening conversation,” she added.



The webinar remains free and will be streamed on Facebook live at Hollard Ghana. Just as we did last year, it will take a jargon-free and conversational format where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get instant responses.