Second-hand clothing business on the verge of collapse - GUTA

File photo of second hand clothing

The importation of second-hand clothing has contributed significantly to Ghana’s economy, according to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. John Obiri Yeboah aka JOY4FAME believes that thrift clothing, which includes used bags, shoes, and clothing, has not only provided relief to Ghanaians but has also created unprecedented job opportunities for the unemployed.



He posited that we import more than 500 containers of used clothing into the country each month.



"We know we don’t make some of these items, so we have to rely on secondhand clothing. Nobody can deny that they have previously worn used clothing. We are assisting in the maintenance of a stable economy. We make people look good. However, the cost of duty is affecting our businesses as we speak. There are fewer operators now. Due to the cost of duty and the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, we no longer import 500 containers but rather 60.”



He revealed that they received notice from the Ghana Revenue Authority that the cost of duty was about to rise, which he described as terrible and would have a negative impact on their operations.

According to Mr. Obiri Yeboah, Ghanaian MPs are heavy users of ‘obroni waawu,’ and the majority of the coats they wear are from second-hand cloth dealers, so the business cannot be allowed to fail.



“Ghanaian MPs enjoy wearing secondhand clothing. They enjoy purchasing used clothing. Come to our markets on Saturdays to see them; they love to get their coats from our second-hand clothing markets.”



This means that we are making a significant contribution to the economy, and the government must provide solutions and opportunities to help sustain our trade so that people do not lose their jobs.