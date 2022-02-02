Second phase of ICUMS to be deployed end of first quarter 2022

Raymond Amaglo, Director of Operations at the Ghana Link Services Limited

Source: Eye on Port

The Director of Operations at the Ghana Link Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), Raymond Amaglo has revealed that the second phase modules of the ICUMS will be deployed before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

According to him, the goal of the phase II module is to ensure that the port clearance system compares favorably with what pertains in the advanced world.



“The UNIPASS system is a system already being used in some advanced countries. So the goal is to match what has been achieved in the advanced places,” he said.



Speaking on Eye on Port, he said the phase II module when deployed will ensure that importers who are compliant have fast processing of their declarations, fast track treatment of their cargo and minimal cargo inspection.



“If there is the need for physical inspection the importer will decide where he or she wants it done,” he revealed.



To enjoy the above benefits, he disclosed that compliant traders will have to go through a vigorous application process from customs before they are admitted.

“The system is fully developed now and we are running the pilots with some of the terminal operators, importers and exporters. Once we are done with the pilot we will roll out this module,” he said.



Mr. Amaglo said, as part of the Phase II of ICUMS, Ghana Link has engaged stakeholders to develop an e-auction module. The purpose of the e-auction module is to make the auction process by customs transparent.



He revealed that the public will be allowed to bid online for goods that have been approved by the Commissioner-General to be auctioned. This is after the goods have gone through classification and valuation to obtain a floor price.



He said the winner of the bid will be notified by the system for him or her to make a Bill Of Entry (BOE) declaration, make payment and subsequently take ownership of the cargo.



“Along the chain, if the owner of the cargo decides that he is now ready to come and pay the necessary duties, he is allowed to do that and claim. So the expectation is that there will be a lot of transparency and compliance when the e-auction modules is deployed,” he averred.

Raymond Amaglo, explained that six modules have been broadly deployed under the first module. These include the clearance management module, cargo management module, risk management module, single window, portal management module and the collection module which manages all the bill creation and bill payment, bond and insurance processes on ICUMS.



In addition to these modules, he said an e-tracking system has been developed for all customs suspense regimes like transit and warehousing goods.



“At every step of the way, the system provides a feedback of where the cargo is, in terms of its movement. So there is proper monitoring of such cargo to ensure that they are not diverted,” he intimated.



He assured stakeholders of continuous improvement of the ICUMS and called for their support through feedbacks.



“We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders to ensure that Ghana is the beneficiary,” he said.