Securities and Exchange Commission begins regional sensitisation programme

The sensitisation comes at a time when many financial institutions have lost their licenses

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun a series of regional engagement sessions in its efforts to lay bare its operations while also sustaining investor confidence in the securities sector.

SEC began the engagements in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region to educate the general public on investments, bailout updates, locked funds, and the role of the SEC in the capital market.



The Sekondi-Takoradi session was on the theme: ‘Understanding the Role of SEC in the Capital Market’.



The session comes at a time when many financial institutions have lost their licenses due to liquidity shortfalls and with investors also losing their funds.



Director-General of SEC Rev Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, in an address, admitted that the level of investor awareness and knowledge of the securities industry is low.



Therefore, he said: “The event is one of many initiatives beyond the clean-up exercise it undertook to sanitise the securities industry, to keep the investment public informed and aware of the securities industry and the opportunities it offers.”



He also mentioned other important steps that had been taken to strengthen the securities industry, including issuing important guidelines for Market Operators, the introduction of more stringent licensing requirements, and the launch of a 10-year Capital Market Master Plan to serve as a blueprint for the growth and development of the Ghanaian Capital Market.

Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah applauded SEC for the decision to move to all 16 regions to educate the masses about the securities sector, stressing: “It is one sure way of drawing the public’s attention to certified investment avenues other than falling prey to bad investment products.”



According to him, SEC’s initiative is in tandem with the business direction of the Western Region and appealed for an SEC office in the region.



Chairman of the occasion Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhen of Essikado Traditional Area, expressed confidence that the outreach programme will help enlighten and increase public trust, confidence, and a better understanding of the Capital Market.



He further charged SEC to take steps to curb the proliferation of Ponzi schemes in the market which had lured many people into bad investments.



Participants including those in the financial sector, civil servants, clergy, business people as well as those who had fretted about their locked-up funds were taken through presentations on understanding the role of the SEC in the Capital Market, the Regulatory Framework of the SEC, understanding how the Capital Market works and Capital Raising and Investment.