Security Tip: New Mobile Money fraud to avoid

Concerns have been raised by MoMo subscribers over time.

Mobile money scammers have found new and sophisticated means to swindle unsuspecting account holders of their funds.

The new kind of fraud has taken a turn involving a quick payment authorisation option which requests users to key in their pin code but checks by GhanaWeb Business has discovered this new type of scheme is being perpetrated by thieves and criminals.



Below is how the scheme works and some security tips to follow:



NEW MOMO FRAUD ALERT!!!



There's a new MoMo Fraud scheme ongoing. So what these scammers do is they will call to tell you they sent money to your MoMo account. Once you deny, they'd ask you to switch off/ restart your phone, please DON'T.



Immediately you hang up, you'd see an authorisation payment message pop up on your phone to key in your pin code.

Again, please DON'T, ask the person to call MTN on 100. They will try several times to frustrate you. Another number, pretending to be from MTN, will call you to check your account, once again please DON'T.



It's another way of stealing from you. MTN will only call you on 0244300000.



Report such numbers via the shortcode 1515.



Please be vigilant!!!



