Seek strategic partnerships to ensure TOR is operational, viable - Energy Minister to Board

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a group photo with TOR's Board and Management

Energy Minister inaugurates TOR Board

David Kwame Tandoh Adomako is TOR Board Chair



Tema Oil Refinery established in 1963



Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has tasked the newly constituted board of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to cooperate with management to be proactive and innovative in seeking strategic partnerships to sustain its viability.



According to him, the new TOR board must implement strategic and technical measures to revamp the refinery and improve the working conditions of management and workers union.



Speaking at the inauguration of the board on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said, “It is in our collective interest as a nation for TOR to be fully operational especially at this time and more especially when we have our own discovery”



“I believe its transformation that lies in individual hearts and minds and I am confident that with the collective input of all stakeholders we can empower TOR to play its vital role in our economic development," he stated.

"I am clear in my mind that with the diverse expertise represented on this Board, you will deliver. I once again want to assure you of my support as sector Minister as we embark on this journey together," Dr Opoku Prempeh added.



Board Chair of TOR, David Kwame Tandoh Adomako in his response assured the minister of his commitment to ensure TOR - as national asset - is protected and well managed.



Meanwhile, members of the new TOR Board are David Kwame Tandoh Adomakoh who will serve as Chairman



Other members are; Jerry Kofi Hinson (Managing Director), Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Prince Hamidu Armah and Prof. Albert Ahenkan.



The rest are; Edith Sapara-Grant, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, Leon Kendon Appenteng, Madam Irene Sei Bonsu.