'Self-styled economic Messiahs now IT champions' - John Mahama jabs

Former president John Dramani Mahama seems to have once again taken a swipe at Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia.



This time, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress has described as ‘bad leadership and mismanagement’ on the part of persons who have turned into ‘self-styled economic Messiahs’ of the current NPP government and now turned themselves into overnight Information Technology champions’



Delivering a public lecture on Wednesday to climax his ‘Thank You’ tour, John Mahama directed some lines to the Vice President and NPP adminstration saying, “I am not the type to taken in by words or huge catchy phrases as I focus on the substance of the programme in terms of its objectives, its mode of delivery, its outcomes and impact at cost effective levels at that is what matters”

“…It is quiet amusing though that even as the economy faces these severe challenges requiring urgent action, those who have been responsible by the mess we find ourselves have attempted to make a transition from a self-styled economic Messiahs over the very recent past to overnight IT champions,” Mahama said as the audience burst into laughter.



“We are suddenly being told that the decades-old incremental progress made in the ICT sector due to sound and consistent policy-making spanning several governments leading to us to a point where they are being leveraged for convenient, efficient, innovative service delivery and transactions is the brainchild of some people whose record and involvement as it best very tenuous,” he continued.



The former president indicated that if Ghana’s ICT sector has grown in leaps and bounds, it is down to the hard work of several people who have dedicated their lives and efforts for the country to reach this far.



