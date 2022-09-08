Sell ECG to me, I will double its revenue – Hassan Ayariga claims

The leader of All People Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has expressed his intention to turn around the economic fortunes of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

He believes the revenue performance of the power distribution company can be doubled as he is intent on buying the ECG to make it more profitable.



Speaking in an interview on Pan African TV, Hassan Ayariga said he wants to purchase ECG in other to provide better services for all Ghanaians.



“They [Government] should sell ECG to me; I am ready to purchase the company. Even if they [Government] do not intend to sell the ECG, they should tell me how much revenue they intend to achieve every month.”



“…Government should sit with me on live television so we can bargain the cost of the ECG, how much they make and seek to achieve in revenue every month. I will give them two times the revenue amount and manage the ECG.”

He added that whatever revenue the government intends to rake in from the ECG, he [Hassan Ayariga] is willing to double the amount, should he be given the opportunity to purchase the company.



“If they want US$500 million a month, I will give them US$1 billion a month,” he suggested.







MA