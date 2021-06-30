Selling Starlight Park is murderous - Group to TDC

Tema Development Company

Another group has called on the Tema Development TDC to reverse its decision to sell the Starlight Park at Tema Community 22 to the Methodist Church.

Their appeal comes a day after assembly members from the Ashiaman Municipal Assembly issued a two-week ultimatum to the TDC to document four proposals the company has accepted at a meeting early Tuesday morning, which preceded a demonstration to register their displeasure.



The latest group is made up of men and women from Tema, Ashiaman, Gbetsile and surrounding areas who come to exercise on the Starlight Park which is the only playground in the catchment area.



Atinka News’s Edward Graham Sebbie visited the park early Wednesday morning to ascertain claims that the park serves diverse purposes. He noticed several men and women engaging in exercise, majority on the advice of their doctors. Some who spoke to Atinka News say they were diagnosed with kidney problems, high blood pressure, hypertension and are recuperating due to the routine exercise on the park.

They say selling the park amounts to incapacitating and killing them since the park has saved their lives, affirming their resolve to resist any attempt to sell it out. Even though Ashiaman has gained autonomy and wields some development and planning power, TDC continually performs such functions including layouts which should be approved by the assembly.



Tuesday’s impromptu meeting, which was originally slated for Wednesday came as a surprise to the assembly members, seeing it as a ploy to prevent them from demonstrating as planned. This was after several calls on TDC to come to the negotiation table including an earlier meeting the previous week yielded no dividend.



Ex-military and police personnel, footballers and residents in and around Community 22 have vowed to prevent the sale of the park in question and all other reserved lands for their intended usage.