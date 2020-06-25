Press Releases

Senyo Hosi, Liberia veep, others to speak about Africa’s economic recovery in light of coronavirus

CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) Senyo Hosi will be speaking alongside the Prime Minister for Eswatini H.E. Ambrose Dlamini, Vice President of Liberia Jewel Howard-Taylor and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland QC among other leaders from diverse backgrounds in the continent.

They will participate in the virtual Africa Summit 2020 organised by the Africa Leadership Magazine (ALM).



The virtual summit on the theme, “COVID-19: Pathways to Africa’s Economic Recovery and Growth” is scheduled for the 25th of June 2020 via teleconferencing at 2 pm GMT.



Senyo Hosi, a Ghanaian thought leader, economic policy analyst and CEO, with vast experience in the oil and gas industry will speak in a panel about the place of policy response and the private sector mobilization in Africa’s recovery efforts in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Ghana, Mr. Hosi is leading private-sector corporations and individuals in the Ghana COVID -19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSF) to build the first-ever infectious disease, isolation and treatment facility in the capital Accra.



The project, which is nearing completion, begun about eight weeks ago and has been funded by both private and public organisations and individuals and also through crowdfunding.



Mr. Hosi and all other trustees GCPS Fund have been commended by Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo for their bold initiative.

