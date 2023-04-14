1
Settle your bills or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns property owners

Fri, 14 Apr 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on property owners across the country to pay their bills.

Property owners have 42 days to settle their bills.

“All property ratepayers are to settle their bills within 42 days of the bill date,” the GRA announced in a public announcement on, Thursday, 13 April 2023.

The GRA also cautioned property owners against failure to pay their bills, noting defaulters will be prosecuted.

“Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the Local Governance Act 936, Section 154 (1) the court may authorise the sale of your property to recover the outstanding amount owed,” it stressed.

“Pay promptly to prevent any inconvenience,” the GRA added.

