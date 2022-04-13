Several clearing agents lose offices over litigated property

The litigated property

Source: Eye on Port

An estimated 20-plus clearing and forwarding agencies who share the same office complex are currently stranded following an impromptu eviction action in Tema.

As a result, many importers and exporters who rely on the work of these clearing agents risk the loss of very key documents needed in the import and export cargo clearing process.



The event which occurred Thursday, April 7, comes on the back of a complicated legal battle between the original owner of the office complex, one Emmanuel Valentine Gadzepko and the alleged “new owner”, Igiyazi Properties Ltd.



The building in question was said to be popularly known as the former National Lotteries Building in Community 1, Tema.



A victim, and member of the Customs Brokers Association, Ghana, (CUBAG) Augustine Anthony Kwashie, spoke to Eye on Port concerning the matter.

He claimed to be very knowledgeable on the build-up of events about the litigated property.



The clearing agent lamented the plight of occupants of the building is the impromptu nature of the evacuation exercise and called for some grace period to be granted to allow for their relocation.



“As agents, we have people’s goods to clear, looking at the way our things are being scattered, we may lose essential documents. All we are asking is for some 24 hrs to pack our things. Looking at the weather, if it rains, who would be held responsible for the loss of items, including the documents,” Mr Kwashie bemoaned.