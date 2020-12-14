Seyram Kawor, ACMA CGMA wins CIMA Excellence Award

Source: ACMA CGMA

Seyram Kawor, a senior lecturer of the School of Business, University of Cape Coast recently won the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Campus Culture Excellence Award as the Global Champion, 2020 at the first-ever CIMA Excellence Awards virtual ceremony on 11 December 2020.

This award recognises faculties and student bodies that have launched successful campaigns to promote the CIMA Professional Qualification.



The CIMA Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding academic partners, tuition providers, and students who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession and the Institute over the past year. These awards highlight the high-quality teaching, research, and learning in accounting education across the world.



The Head of Department of Finance at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Mohammed Anokye Adam, congratulated Mr. Kawor for the award and said: “He is a meticulous teacher with a commitment to student welfare and professional development”.



Prof. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast, said: “The School is happy about the awards which recognizes both Mr. Seyram Kawor, a senior lecturer at the Department of Finance and the School of Business in contributing to the development of the accounting profession”.

Prof. Gatsi gave the assurance that the school will continue to promote close affinity with professional bodies to enhance market-driven training for the students to scale up on the competitive metrics. The Dean on behalf of students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the School of Business thanked CIMA for the recognition.



Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive – Management Accounting at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said the CIMA Excellence Awards honour institutions and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the accounting profession and worked tirelessly to enrich their students, providing them with the best possible education and prepare the next generation of accounting professionals.



The CGMA Campus Culture Excellence Award, Global Champion received by Seyram Kawor, ACMA CGMA of the University of Cape Coast is a true testament of his commitment and dedication to building the future of our profession.”



Sponsored by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global accounting organisation formed by CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the CIMA Excellence Awards will be presented annually to those who have made a difference to the global accounting community, and proactively supported their students towards earning their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, the most widely held management accounting designation in the world.

