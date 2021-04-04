Shatta Wale endorses 'Infinix Hot 10 play' this Easter

Infinix's Easter promotion has been endorsed by Shatta Wale

Source: Infinix Ghana

Premium online-driven smartphone brand Infinix announced last week their exciting Easter promotion for their super smartphone; the HOT 10 PLAY. This promotion was endorsed by their brand ambassador, Shatta Wale.

The Easter promotion will last one month and end on the 23rd of April, 2021. To be a part of the promo, all you have to do is visit the nearest recommended retail shop, to buy any variant of the HOT 10 PLAY and get a headset for free.



The HOT 10 PLAY comes in 2 storage (ram + rom) variants thus, 2GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB selling at GHS 669 and GHS 749 respectively. This Infinix model is tailored for young people who demand high-quality video and gameplay on a cinematic display, without sacrificing battery performance.



The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY is the latest model in Infinix’ HOT series which boasts an incredible battery performance and outstanding gameplay abilities, allowing for a longer-lasting entertainment experience



HOT 10 PLAY features impressive Power Marathon Technology and a 6000mAh battery. Combining the power of the awe-inspiring Helio G35 Octa-core chip and a 6.82" Cinematic Display, the HOT 10 PLAY ensures a high-resolution and fluid experience for its users.



6000mAh Super Battery and Power Marathon Tech to power your day

Equipped with Power Marathon Technology and a 6000mAh battery, the HOT 10 PLAY gives you the freedom to explore your phone without recharging. Upon testing, the HOT 10 PLAY is able to boast impressive feats including 55.7 days on standby mode or 53.4 hours of call time.



Furthermore, when the battery is down to 5% of full capacity, turning on the Ultra Power Mode allows for an additional 19 hours of battery life. HOT 10 PLAY can also support 13.8 hours of continuous gameplay or 155 hours of non-stop music playback ensuring that this smartphone can meet all your entertainment needs.



Helio G35 Octa-Core for a better, faster, stronger gaming experience



Featuring the awe-inspiring Helio Octa-core chip, HOT 10 PLAY has the potential to redefine the entertainment experience of smartphones. This technology facilitates satisfyingly smooth video play and an immersive gaming experience. The HOT 10 PLAY also uses Hyper Engine technology which allows for the intelligent switch between LTE and WI-FI, reducing game lag effectively and making your online phone experience smarter and more seamless than ever.



6.82" Cinematic display offers an immersive experience

Enjoy a mobile cinema experience with the HOT 10 PLAY’s 6.82" stunning Dot Drop display and 90.66% screen to body ratio. The 20.5:9 full view ratio is closer to the IMAX movie ratio, facilitating a vivid image and a wider view for movies, gaming and streaming. The slim display of the HOT 10 PLAY allows for comfortable single-hand operation, ensuring your ease of use anytime, anywhere.



8MP AI Front Camera + 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera



HOT 10 PLAY sports an 8MP AI Front Camera+13MP AI Dual Rear Camera to quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations. To support this, the smartphone also features a powerful AI portrait blurring function which enhances the focus of every picture. This feature helps create the most natural and beautiful portrait shots - no matter if it's the front angle or side angle of a subject - helping you to turn your pictures into masterpieces.



Face Unlock & Fingerprint Protection on the HOT 10 PLAY allows you to unlock your phone quickly and safely in the blink of an eye with no compromise on security.



The HOT 10 PLAY's XOS 7.0 system - inspired by the green aurora of Iceland - is a revolutionary visual interface with smarter interaction. Its image compressor generates more phone storage and the convenient split-screen mode allows you to reply to instant messages from your friends while watching a video on your phone.