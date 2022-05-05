Shippers’ Authority, FDA move to tackle non-tariff barriers impeding trade facilitation

Some personalities at the event

Source: Eye on Port

As part of measures to improve the processing of documents at the ports, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has partnered with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to sensitize shippers on ways to address import permit application challenges.

The move is part of efforts to tackle the growing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) as well as support trade facilitation.



The Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Charles Darling Sey at a sensitization forum said, more efforts would be put in to deal with the development as a means to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which frowns on NTBs.



He noted that a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report suggests that African countries could gain US$ 20 billion in GDP growth by tackling NTBs at the continental level.



“Ghana and for that matter, shippers cannot allow simple processing of documents and other regulatory requirements from other institutions to add to the not tariff barriers which will have the potential to prevent the hardworking importers and exporters from meeting deadlines of delivering cargo due to simple processing of registration and permit acquisition.”

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Technical Operations at the FDA, Akua Amartey said stakeholders must work hard to ensure that the efforts being put into trade facilitation yield results.



She said whilst the FDA takes steps to facilitate trade, it is expected that stakeholders also position themselves to comply with the Public Health Act and the Authority’s guidelines regarding the registration and importation/exportation of regulated products.



The Forum was attended by the Food and Beverages Association Ghana, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), and Association of Customs House Agents Ghana, among others.