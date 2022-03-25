Shippers’ Authority, GEPA intensify collaboration to support exporters

GEPA Deputy CEO, Mr. Samuel Dentu

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders in the shipping and logistics industry to protect the interest of exporters in Ghana.

Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation, Mrs. Monica Josiah, said this during a working visit to the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) on Friday 11th March, 2022.



She mentioned that the visit was also to get an update on the scheduled activities of GEPA for the year, to help GSA fashion its planned activities to support exporters.



“We share the same constituents of exporters, and we need to talk more among ourselves to help address their needs.



"The Shipper Committees which have been set up by the GSA are meant to constantly deliberate on matters that would better address the challenges of exporters.



"We are therefore always open to engaging GEPA to ensure we are on the right path,” Mrs. Josiah said.

The GEPA Deputy CEO, Mr. Samuel Dentu, mentioned that he is pleased with the collaboration between the two organisations in pushing the nation’s export development agenda, as stipulated in the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).



The NEDS envisages that over a duration of 10 years, Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) will grow from US$2.8billion in 2020 to US$25.3billion in 2029, accompanied by a deep structural transformation that positions Ghana as a competitive, export-led industrialised economy.



According to Mr. Dentu, such collaborations are critical to the programme’s success; and as a result GEPA will continue to keep close ties with the GSA.



He noted that GEPA is in the process of forming some operational committees for the NEDS, and GSA will feature prominently to assist with its expertise.