Shippers' Authority hint of regional standardization of port charges

Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has hinted at moves to standardize ports charges in the sub-region.

The move according to the GSA is part of efforts to streamline port charges for the benefit of shippers in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA Benonita Bismarck gave the hint when a fifteen-member delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, paid a courtesy call on the GSA to familiarize itself with the operation of the Authority and pick up lessons to improve upon customs services in Nigeria.



Ms. Bismarck noted a recent trip by the GSA to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Committee of Experts on Transport Costs held in Abuja this month meant to streamline port charges in the sub-region.

“The expert body made up of sector players have been tasked to come up with a framework to guide operations at the port. The hope is to have some uniformity in port charges in the sub-region to spur regional economic growth” Ms. Bismarck said.



She reiterated the important economic role Ghana and Nigeria play in the sub-region and mentioned various collaborations between the two countries in the shipping and logistics sector which have helped improve service delivery at the ports.



She also used the opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Customs Officers to put in their best to promote Intra Africa Trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).