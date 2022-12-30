0
Shippers impressed with GSA’s handling of Aflao Weighbridge dispute

Shippers Impressed With GSA Handling Of Aflao Weighbridge Dispute.png The Volta Regional Shippers Committee members at a meeting

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Volta Regional Shippers Committee (VRSC), a body of stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector – has commended the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) for its swift intervention in the disagreements over the operationalization of the weighbridge station at the Aflao border.

The disagreements resulted in a sit-down strike by Freight Forwarders who were unhappy with the action by the Ghana Highway Authority. According to the Freight Forwarders, the citing of a weighbridge station in the main Customs yard of the Aflao border does not only hamper trade facilitation but also revenue generation.

The GSA engaged the Ghana Highways Authority over the matter and supported the calls for the re-direction of cargo trucks to the Akatsi weighbridge station instead. The re-direction of cargo trucks to the Akatsi weighbridge is expected to prevent congestion at the Aflao border and improve transit trade facilitation.

At the 68th meeting of the Volta Regional Shipper Committee held at Aflao on Friday 20th December 2022, Mr. Vincent Amedorme, a representative of the Freight Forwarders commended the Tema Branch Manager, Mr. Charles Sey for his role in pushing for further consultations amongst industry players.

Mr. Amedorme also expressed gratitude to the GSA for ensuring a temporary halt of the operations of the weighbridge Station at the Aflao border.

Mr. Sey also assured the VRSC of the GSA’s intention to pursue the matter for its amicable and mutually beneficial resolution.

