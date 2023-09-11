Shipping lines, agents, importers conniving to evade taxes – GRA

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it is enhancing efforts to ensure that importers who engage in the falsification of trade documents to evade taxes are brought to book.

According to the Authority, there is a growing rate of the act which is causing losses to the state.



Therefore, it is liaising with the various agencies to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are caught and dealt with.



GRA also noted that this is after an intelligence in February 2023 where some two companies and importers had falsified trade documents on their bills of loading in clearing goods from the Tema Port.



Commissioner of Customs at the GRA, Alhadji Seidu Idrisu Iddisa, said “The Ghana Revenue Authority has noted with great concern an emerging practice where some custom house agents and the importers connived with some shipping lines to falsify trade documents especially the invoices and misdescribe the goods to obtain priority clearance leading to payment of lesser duties to the state.”



“We are currently investigating both the shipping lines and the agents and Importers to find out about the degree of collaborations that took place,” he added.

SSD/NOQ



