'Shirley and Friends' donates to Sekondi Prisons

Shirley and Friends, a charity organization has donated assorted items to the Sekondi Prisons to support the upkeep of inmates as part of activities to mark Good Friday.

The items are bags of rice, plastic bins, cooking oil, rubbing alcohol, tissue papers, soaps, sanitary pads, hand sanitizers, Bible, Quran, bottled water and food among others.



The Charity organization over the years has donated to communities and institutions across the country like the Egyam Orphanage Home, Axim, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Korle-Bu Children’s Home and others.



The donation was led by the Group Leader, Shirley Tony Kum with support from members including some old students of Mfanteman Girls Senior High and other professionals from all walks of life.



Speaking to Spice News on the sideline of the short event that was held in front of the Sekondi Prisons, Madam Shirley Tony Kum said that the gesture was to symbolize the love of Christ behind the Good Friday to give hope to the inmates.



“If today is Good Friday and Christ died to save us from our sins, we will also want to demonstrate the love behind Christ’s sacrifice to give hope to inmates who feel the world has rejected them.

Apart from all other items we brought, the Bible and Quran are significant for us since this is a reformatory facility and we believe these holy books will be a point of reference to change lives”, she emphasized.



She also urged other corporate bodies to support the vulnerable in society in their own small way though COVID-19 has had a toll on most companies.



“It is understandable that COVID-19 made things difficult for many companies, but I will urge them to support the vulnerable in society in their own small way during seasons like this. Imagine being in such an environment where the world has turned it back on you”, she stated.



Superintendent Samuel Amafio, Western Regional Operations Officer of the Prisons Service who took delivery of the items on behalf of the Prisons was grateful to the Group’s timely intervention and expressed appreciation especially, on the inclusion of the Bible, Quran and the waste bins.



“The inclusion of the Bible and Quran is expected to help in the religious reformation of inmates which is very significant. Also, the facility has been in need of waste bins for a very long time and therefore their inclusions will solve that challenge of the facility”, he said.

He also thanked the Group for all the consumables since it will go a long way to augment the nutritional requirements for the inmates.



Shirley and Friends is a Charity organization led by the Award-winning Communication Professional, Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communication Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana.



The group comprises friends of Shirley Tony Kum both in Ghana and abroad who continuously donate to support its community outreach programs every year.



