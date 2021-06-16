Shoprite's meat section at Accra Mall closed down by FDA

• A viral video has shown that, the FDA has shut down the meat section of the Accra mall following the sale of some thawed frozen chicken

•The FDA is hinting on going to other branches to also close it down if more of thawed meat are found there as well



•An official statement is yet to be released by the FDA on the matter



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has reportedly closed down the meat section of Shoprite at the Accra Mall on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



According to reports, the closure is as a result of selling of thawed imported frozen chicken as fresh local chicken to the public by the shop.



In a viral video shared by Graphiconline and sighted by GhanaWeb, it was seen that the FDA used a barricade tape to stop the operations of the meat section at Shoprite in the Accra Mall.



According to the FDA, will may be taking a similar action at all other branches of Shoprite in Ghana to prevent any harm from the consumption of the meat.

An official statement on the action is yet to be released by the FDA.



Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has over the years been advocating for consumers to be wary of the kind of food items they buy from the market during the festive season.



This is because some retailers and importers sell unwholesome products to unsuspecting consumers during festive seasons and after, which can be harmful to them.



The authority has, therefore, advised the public to always pay attention to food items, particularly the pre-packaged ones, on sale in the open market.