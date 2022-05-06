Shortage of diesel to hit Ghana due to Russia-Ukraine war - IES projects

File photo

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has projected that Ghana is likely to face a shortage of diesel in the coming months.



According to a Research Analyst at the Institute, Fritz Moses, there is a shortage of diesel on the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war.



Speaking on TV3's Sunrise programme, Fritz Moses stated categorically that already, there is a drop in the supply of this petroleum product [diesel].

He said, “we have been monitoring the market since the beginning of the year but we don’t have a widespread report on the shortage in Ghana.”



“There is some shortage on the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war which is also impacting on the local market. Yes, in the international market, we are seeing some drop in supply of diesel and that will cause a shortage on the local market,” he added.



Meanwhile, some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana have been affected as there is no diesel at some pumps, a 3news report stated.



The Research Analyst at IES noted that there's been an incessant increase in the price of diesel. This means that diesel now costs more than petrol.



He, therefore, entreated drivers, and transport operators to embrace themselves up for further increment in the price of diesel.