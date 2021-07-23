Shukura market women call for construction of local market

Shot of the inner lanes of the existing Shukura market in Accra

Source: GNA

Madam Alimatu Shaibu, the queen mother of Shukura market, has urged the Ablekuma Municipal Assembly to construct the new phase of area’s market to enhance trading and their livelihood.

Madam Alimatu told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the executive members of the market had made several follow ups to the Assembly to persuade them to build the new market but to no avail.



The Queen mother said the old market was demolished a year ago to pave way for the construction of a new and modern one, resulting in their relocation but their new place was not condusive for business.



“Trading in the middle of the road has created low patronage of our wares and we are not comfortable. Prospective buyers are also discouraged from coming to the market since they cannot not get any parking space. The determined ones would also have walk for a distance before they could reach the market after parking,” she added.



Madam Mercy Quaye, the organiser of the Shukura market, and other market women told GNA that their wares were always at the mercy of the weather since there was no proper place to keep them.

The market women pleaded to the Government to come to their aid by instructing the local Municipal Assembly to construct the new phase of the market immediately.



They also urged the assembly to provide them with security in the makeshift market.



Officials of the Ablekuma Municipal Assembly declined to comment on the issue.