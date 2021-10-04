Shutdown of Atuabo Gas Plant for maintenance work begins today

File photo of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Gas Company has scheduled a planned maintenance shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, starting Monday, October 4.

A statement from the Corporate Communications of GNGC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the scheduled temporary shutdown, which will last between October 4 to October 18, 2021, would allow the team of engineers to undertake a routine maintenance of the Atuabo Plant to improve its capacity of continuous productivity and prolong its lifespan.



Key benefits of the maintenance was to enhance operability and reliability of its processing and transportation infrastructure.



The statement said the outage was consistent with other shutdowns planned by its upstream and downstream partners.

All key stakeholders, including Ghana Gas, Tullow Oil, ENI, and Volta River Authority and MLE had put in place the necessary mechanisms to reduce the shutdown duration from 48 days to 14 days, it said.



“During the Maintenance Shutdown, there shall be an installation of High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) and maintenance works on the replacement of Small Bore Piping (SBP), Heat Exchangers (HEX) cleaning, replacement of damaged Product Cooler, replacement of defective valves and re-calibration of all our Safety Critical Equipment including Pressure Safety Valves,” it said.



The statement assured all stakeholders that the team would be working with partners to ensure system stability during the shutdown period and minimize the impact on power supply.