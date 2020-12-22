Silver Hair salon and Spa celebrates 5th anniversary

Silver Hair salon celebrated its fifth anniversary in style

Source: Ellis Adjei

Silver Hair, an ultra-modern unisex salon that specialises in all hair styles for all types of hairs, hair care, body care and spa services, has celebrated its fifth anniversary in style.

The star-studded dinner event was held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, on December 18 under the theme: “Celebrating 5 years of consistency in delivering unique braid styles and other hair services in Ghana and beyond.” It witnessed performances by the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, and award presentations for hard working staff across the various branches of Silver Hair.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the salon, Mrs Joana Frimpong commented: “Forever grateful to the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We adore all our amazing hardworking staff. They’ve been super innovative all these years and we say ayekooo.

Our notable personalities have been nothing short of a blessing to this brand, God bless y’all immensely. As we always save the best for the last, now to all our adorable clients who support and patronize us we say the love is really deep and God bless you all greatly.”





Source: Ellis Adjei