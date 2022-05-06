Single Spine pay needs to be reviewed, jobs are not static - Ex Fair Wages boss

Smith Graham is Former Fair Wages and Salaries boss

Single spine policy has not served its purpose

Review Single Spine pay policy, FWSC



Single spine policy in operation for 12years



Former Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, George Smith-Graham, has added his voice to calls for the review of the Single Spine pay policy.



He makes the assertion whiles assessing the performance of the policy after 10years of its implementation.



Smith-Graham stated that the single spine salary structure was instituted to promote the interest of public sector workers but has not served its purpose hence the endless labour agitations across the country.

In a Citi Business News interview, he said, “I think there is a need for review. I remember in my handing over notes in 2007, I indicated the need for a review of the single spine pay policy, reason being that jobs are not static. The Single Spine was introduced to avoid survival of the fittest where unions and administrations will go fighting for something uniquely among themselves and leave other institutions behind.”



“After ten years, there is the need to review the salary structure so you see whether there is the need for changes in the job, improvement in the jobs, job content and all that,” he argued.



The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission stated that a team has been instituted including all stakeholders to review the Single Spine Pay policy.



The review is expected to focus on job evaluation factors, allowances and non-core allowances, consolidation of certain allowances under the basic pay, the premium, and performance management among other.



This Graham believes should not be done in a vacuum calling for the replacement of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission with an independent Emoluments Commission.