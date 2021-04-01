Sky Boss VIP to extend its bus services to the Volta/Oti Regions

Sky Boss VIP Transport

Sky Boss VIP Transport Company in its quest to expand coverage of its excellent bus/coach services nationwide, has completed feasibility studies within the Volta and Oti Regions and is to commence operation this April starting with Accra to Kpando via Peki, Kpeve, Vakpo, and Anfoega.

It has acquired a station at Anfoega in the North Danyi District, as the loading point for those who will be travelling to Accra.



The company will use the BRT terminal at Adenta in Accra as the loading point for all their buses to the Volta/Oti Regions.

Beginning Thursday, 1st April 2021, travelers going to Peki, Kpeve, Vakpo, Anfoega and Kpando can purchase advance tickets at the BRT terminal, Adenta Accra.



Plans are far advanced to get loading points at Ho, Hohoe and Aflo for travelers to Accra.