'Sleazy allocation of GH¢242 million for E-levy services quashed' – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the allocation of GH¢242milion E-levy services has been expunged from the budget.

He said the deal has been totally removed, quashed in a tweet on December 18, 2021.



Parliament on Friday December 17 passed the appropriation bill but did not consider the E-levy.



The consideration of the e-levy has been shifted to Monday when the Finance Committee sits.





The introduction of the levy met resistance from the opposition lawmakers in Parliament.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said that his side in Parliament would not support the policy proposal because it serves as a disincentive for the growth of the digital economy.



Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Ho on Saturday November 20, he said “Mr Speaker, understandably, we see that the Minister of Finance seeks to introduce some measures including the now popularly declared e-levy or digital levy as some have quite named it.



“Mr Speaker, our concern is whether the e-levy itself is not and will not be a disincentive to the growth of the digital economy in our country. We are convinced that the e-levy may as well even be a disincentive to investment and a disincentive to private sector development in our country. We in the minority may not and will not support government with the introduction of that particular e-levy . We are unable to build national consensus on that particular matter.”