Slum to city: A story of three men who defied their backgrounds

Ajegunle, popularly known as AJ City, is a slum in Lagos, Nigeria. For those who are familiar with this terrain, the name brings to mind images of dilapidated buildings, poor living conditions, and individuals trying to survive or escape from the realities of poverty. But as with every dark cloud, the silver lining in Ajegunle is its many untapped talents.

Of the numerous talents in this slum, emerged a coalition of three ambitious, value-driven, and determined young men who are transforming the real estate market in Africa today. They are Dr Tony Aspire, Mr Adeleke Gbenga and Dr Emmanuel Abikoye. These men soared above the negativity in their neighbourhood and gave their dreams a hot chase.



Putting their heads together, they created Africa's leading independent real estate brokerage company, Billionaire Realtors (BRG), a network of over 75,000 dedicated real estate marketing experts and professional practitioners. The company specialises in solving the problem of real estate developers in the continent whilst protecting the buyers' interests.



The brand said on its website, "You can trust us to be a premier provider of real estate instructional and training services. We engage in real estate training, coaching and mentoring services for new and professional practitioners. With us, there’s no longer a barrier to your success because we believe that through our training, you will have the tools you need to achieve your business goals."



Their success with the BRG has seen them spread their tentacles into forming, Tribitat, a real estate development company offering residential and commercial real estate solutions to individuals and corporate bodies.



It is good to believe in one's self. But to go far in life, it is better to rely on partnership. Tony, Gbenga and Emmanuel have not only partnered with one another, but they have also formed partnerships with other companies to ensure they maintain a leading position in Africa's real estate brokerage. Some of these companies include Zylus Group, Veritasi Homes & Properties, GMH Luxury, Adozillion Homes, Homenest Development Ltd and Gracias Group, to mention but a few.



Through these partnerships, BRG has marketed and delivered housing projects with modern architectural designs in categories ranging from one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms apartments, duplex, some of which are semi-detached, fully detached, terraces, penthouse buildings, etc.

Truly, the best and most shiny ideas come from the dirt. Just like diamonds, Tony, Gbenga and Emmanuel had to come out of their rough neighbourhood to display their wealth of ideas. Having grown up in Ajegunle, it is easy to understand why the three men of Billionaire Realtors are focused on developing communities with smart buildings, basic amenities and luxurious facilities.



Their products are always situated in choice environments with 24-hours power supply, drainage systems, security gatehouse, management office building, Cinema House, recreational centre, solar-powered street lights, CCTV surveillance cameras, paved roads, etc. These are things they lacked in Ajegunle, where they grew up.



According to Gbenga, the Chief Admin Officer, "Growing up in Ajegunle was not easy, it is what motivated him to make BRG a success." The President, Tony, holds the belief that "there's no silver spoon anywhere. We only hoped that one-day things would get better," a dream that has now materialised. To ensure that things are okay for their partners and clients, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Emmanuel Abikoye, provides an onboarding process in the company which protects the interests of partners and clients.



BRG offers titled properties costing between N10 million and N100 million. For the company, clients' satisfaction is the watchword, which is why they run a flexible payment plan that spreads across months.



Billionaire Realtors' Group office is located at BRG Building KM 48 Lekki Epe Expressway BRG Building, Farm Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Lekki Lagos. Email Address: info@brg.com.ng



Phone numbers: +2349098888750 and +2349098888705.

