SmartGhana, #BawumiaSpeaks trends ahead of April 7 lecture

Dr. Bawumia to speak on the economy on April 7

He will speak at an event scheduled to take place at Cape Coast



Bawumia defends focus on digitization, says it’s tied to economic management



Government handles and pro-government voices on social media have been sharing content on digitization as a prelude to the much-awaited speech on the economy by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Most of the tweets outline the digital initiatives government has undertaken over the years hyping the role the Vice President has played in them.



From the issuance of the Ghana Card to the Digital Address System, the GPS app to the Ghana Interbank Payment Settlement Systems Limited through to the GRA Taxpayer’s portal and the ghana.gov platforms; Bawumia’s role is highlighted with the #SmartGhana hashtag.

In March this year, Bawumia’s spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako confirmed that the veep will break his silence on the economy.



Following worsening effects on the Ghanaian economy, including price hikes on fuel and basic commodities and depreciation of the Cedi, there have been calls on the Vice President – as head of government’s Economic Management Team – to address the issues publicly.



“The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will speak next month, in April 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues,” he said at the time.



Government has admitted to economic challenges affecting the citizenry but the explanation has been that a multiplicity of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to the economic meltdown across the globe, thus Ghana was not an exception.



Critics of the Vice President, especially members of the opposition NDC, have incessantly demanded that the Vice President breaks his silence on the worsening economic conditions in the country.

Dr. Boako had earlier rejected claims that Dr. Bawumia was shying away from commenting on the current challenges plaguing the economy, particularly the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.







Find some tweets below:





“The introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces, all represent significant milestones in Ghana’s journey to digitisation.” - @MBawumia #SmartGhana #BuldingGhanaTogether pic.twitter.com/BdYTFAEjVz — Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) April 5, 2022

Dr Bawumia’s role in the ‘digital coup’ led to the introduction of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana which was incorporated in May 2007,#SmartGhana pic.twitter.com/XJxizFKImL — Nana Kwame Godfred (@Nana_Kwame98) April 5, 2022

"As part of the digitisation drive, gov't have installed 10,000 CCTV cameras since 2017. The cameras have helped the police to solve a number of crimes such as the arrest of suspects in a recent bullion van robbery."—Dr. Bawumia#SmartGhana pic.twitter.com/twv1XIKQgo — SADIQUE GOODMAN (@SADIQUEBONIFACE) April 5, 2022

The government of President Akufo-Addo/Bawumia implemented the digital property address system to give households, structures and offices unique identification through the digitalization drive. #SmartGhana pic.twitter.com/BBYNI9jaMd — Twitta Patriots (@TheTPatriots) April 5, 2022