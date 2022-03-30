2
Menu
Business

SoNA 2022: First phase of local vaccine production to start in January 2024 – Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo addresses the nation

Government to establish national vaccine institute

Several lessons learnt from outbreak of global pandemic, Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the first phase of local vaccine production to commence in January 2024.

This, he said, comes after government set up a presidential vaccine manufacturing committee to look for ways to bridge the deficiency in vaccine production in the country after the outbreak of COVID-19.

While addressing the nation in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, President Akufo-Addo noted that a bill will be presented before the House for the approval of the establishment of a national vaccine institute.

He said, “Mr Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024."

“A Bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute," he added.

President Akufo-Addo stated that several lessons have been learnt from the global pandemic - coronavirus, including being self-sufficient.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: