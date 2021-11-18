0
Business

Social media users react to introduction of e-levy

Ken Ofori Atta Budget Presentation Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 18 Nov 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget statement Wednesday, November 17, 2021

One key highlight of the budget is the introduction of the e-levy

The levy will cover MoMo payments amongst others

The announcement of the electronic transaction levy otherwise known as the e-levy has gotten many social media users talking.

According to the budget, electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, at the presentation of the 2022 budget said the government was introducing the levy to be “used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, digital and road infrastructure among others”.

In less than 24 hours since the announcement, there is already a sharp divide in the tax.

It is particularly topping the charts on Twitter.

Whiles some believe it will prove to be counterproductive to government’s digital economy agenda, others think it will rope in the informal sector to contribute to national development.

Here are some reactions below;









