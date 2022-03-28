0
Menu
Business

Solutions that we want for Africa should come from us as Africans – Entrepreneur

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Forty under forty awards recognize young Africans

Forty under forty awards held

Ghana is the motherhood of Pan-Africanism

An entrepreneur at the just ended 40 under 40 Africa awards has stated that Africa needs to be able to create solutions to the problems it faces.

Adjudged winner of the Best Among Equals category, Shakemore Timburwa said the award is a good platform to project Africa’s potential to the rest of the world.

“This gives us the spirit of union that we are looking for as Africans. This gives us the right to become the African that we want to become. It’s given us the narrative to create the Africa that we want which is a united Africa. Problems that we have in Africa, the solutions should predominantly come from us.”

He lauded the establishment of the event, stating it will help to unearth the talents and potentials that many young Africans have.

The maiden edition of the Forty Under 40 Africa came off on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra -Ghana.

The event was organized by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana, and the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

Attended by dignitaries from about 16 African countries with about 65 nominees, the awards sought to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The awards target people committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown
South Dayi MP calls out Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong on how Zanetor Rawlings gave him water when he was angry
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan
Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks
The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game