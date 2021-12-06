Some key details of Otumfuo’s 24-carat commemorative gold coins

The commemorative gold coins will be auctioned and sold

Otumfuo to launch gold coins on December 12

Gold Coins will be auctioned and sold, not for legal transactions



Coins weigh 31.104 grams



On December 12 2021, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will officially launch his Commemorative Gold Coins.



According to reports, the Commemorative Gold Coins is a fitting memorial in honour of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the significant role he played in restoring peace to the Dagbon Kingdom in the Northern Region of Ghana after decades of protracted Chieftaincy crisis between members of the royal families.



While Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is widely respected for playing a pivotal role during seamless transitions of governments, national discourse and election years, his fatherly counsel is one that many from all works of life heed towards.

But what are some details of the yet-to-be-launched Commemorative Gold Coins?



In honor of the Asante King, the Bank of Ghana has approved a 999% (24-karats) Gold Coins made from fine gold.



The face of the Gold Coin bears the image of Otumfuo, with the Adinkra symbols “Bi Nka Bi” on the left side and “Mpatapo,” on the right which symbolizes peace, harmony, and reconciliation.



It has a diameter of 37.00 mm and weighs 31.104 grams which will be auctioned and sold after its launched. The beaming gold coins however are not to be used for legal transactions.



On the reverse section of the Gold Coin, it bears the image of the Golden Stool of Asanteman also known as “Sikadwa Kofi.”

It is said that the “Sikadwa Kofi”, is the most prized possession of the Asante Kingdom and symbolizes the soul of the Asante people.



Legend has it that the Golden Stool was brought forth from the Heavens by the High Priest, Okomfo Anokye and landed on the lap of the first Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.



See some details of the commemorative gold coins below:



