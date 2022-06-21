Source more raw materials from Ghana - Former Deputy Trade Minister to businesses

Former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay

Control importation of locally manufactured goods, Ahomka-Lindsay to govt

We have to manufacture more, Former Deputy Trade Minister



Overdependence on imports making economy volatile, Ahomka-Lindsay



Former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, has noted that the only way Ghana can withstand global shocks is to venture into industrialization.



He said businesses must source most of their raw materials locally instead of importing.



Mr Ahomka-Lindsay further said it's about time Ghanaians cut down on the importation of goods and make use of goods produced locally.

This, he said, will make the economy more resilient, as well as, increase the country’s trade competitiveness on the global market.



Speaking on the vulnerability of the economy at the Citi Business Festival in Accra, the former deputy trade and industry minister said, “The challenge is that the things we are importing, the prices are not controlled and cannot be controlled by us. We are not in a position to control the price of rice or mobile phones, so it means that what we have been doing is attacking the problem and not solving it. So every time there is a bump in the world, we suffer.”



“We have to manufacture more and source more of our raw materials in Ghana. It is that simple. If you are importing more of what you consume then you are in trouble, so a simple policy intervention is industrialization,” he added.



ESA/FNOQ