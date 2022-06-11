Source raw materials locally - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged multinational production companies operating in the country to source a significant proportion of their raw materials locally, especially during these periods of global shortages to help boost access to domestic raw materials, particularly grains.

The President made the call on Wednesday in Tema when he commissioned a GH¢175 million state-of-the-art plant belonging to Nestlé Ghana Limited to manufacture infant cereal for the domestic market, thus expanding the factory’s capacity to some 6,900 metric tonnes.



The President said, “The investment by a major multinational company does not only underscore the confidence that Nestle and its shareholders have in the Ghanaian economy but also a signal to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovery to its pre-COVID-19 levels.”



As part of government’s efforts to cushion domestic production and provide the necessary materials for production, he noted that his government had since the beginning of the year imposed the restrictions on the export of grains, including rice maize and soya – and this, he said, is in addition to the substantial investments already made in the agricultural sector which are aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and yields.



He mentioned that one of the challenges to Africa’s industrialisation drive is the lack of access to expanded markets, as the economics of scale are important for industrialisation and with small fragmented markets in Africa, industrial development has always been a challenge.



To help alleviate the challenge, the President noted, for example, that the adoption of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to create a regional market in bloc has been reinforced by the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which represents a market of some 1.3 billion people, with a combined GDP of some $3 trillion.

These regional and continental markets, the President said, would provide considerable opportunities for value-added products manufactured by entrepreneurs in Ghana and the sub-region.



President Akufo-Addo said since assumption of office in 2017, his government had taken deliberate steps and efforts to refocus the investment priorities of the country and had taken steps to mobilise the resources necessary for the growth of priority sectors such as the manufacturing industry.



“This is because we are determined to transform Ghana from a being a mere producer and exporter of raw material to a value-added industrialised economy which would provide opportunities, jobs and prosperity for all, especially the youth of our country.”



He noted, however, that the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have had a negative and devastating effect on the Ghanaian economy.



“The bombs might not be falling on our cities and towns thousands of miles away, but we in Ghana and Africa are feeling the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," President Akufo-Addo cited.

He emphasised that the challenges emanating from these two unfortunate incidents are clear indications that Ghana must seek to enhance the production capacity of the manufacturing sector to add value to its natural resource endowments and deepen its economic reliance.



“We are confident that the private sector partnership with government as exhibited in recent years will rise up to the occasion with innovative ideas to help the economy rebound strongly.”



He was delighted that Nestlé has since exhibited an active interest in the operationalisation of the AfCFTA, which is believed to be the game changer in helping reposition the private sector operators in Ghana to take full advantage of the market opportunities of the framework presents.



The President said the evolution of Nestlé Ghana symbolises the commitment of the company to the growth and development of Ghana, adding that the successes chalked up by the company –which is currently the largest domestic manufacturing company in the country directing employing some 1,200 people – is highly commendable.



This, he said, should motivate others in the private sector in Ghana to aspire to the heights of developing global brands.

The Chief Executive Officer for Nestlé Central and West Africa region, Mauricio Alarcon, in his address, said Nestlé Ghana Limited has successfully expanded its cereals plant which will see its local production of Cerelac for infants in Ghana, and to West Africa and Central Africa by 13,700 tonnes annually.



"Additional income opportunities for local farmers and suppliers in Ghana and in the region of Central and West Africa is guaranteed,” Mauricio Alarcon said.



He noted that the company would continue to diligently contribute to the economy and serve as a model for other businesses to thrive.



The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, explained that his ministry continues to advance the creation of the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and prove the needed jobs.



He added that his ministry “recognises the importance of attracting private sector operators to invest in the productive sectors of the Ghanaian economy and take full advantage of the many attractive incentives offered by the government to enhance the competitiveness of local industries".

"The new cereals manufacturing plant we are commissioning today is not only going to provide direct employment for over 800 people which will improve their livelihoods and that of their dependants but will go a long way to boost the government’s strategic efforts aimed at import substitution, especially in sectors where there is local capacity for value addition,” he stated.