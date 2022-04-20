0
Soybeans price shoots up from GH¢150 to GH¢305

Soybeans File photo of soybeans

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Poultry farmers bemoan high price of soybeans on the market

Our industry on the verge of collapse, Poultry farmers

No guarantee that prices of maize, soybeans will stabilize, Poultry farmers

The price of soybeans has shot up astronomically to GH¢305. It was previously sold at GH¢150, President of the National Poultry Farmers Association, Victor Oppong Adjei has indicated.

According to him, the price of 60-kilo maize has also witnessed a hike from GH¢65 to GH¢180. This, he said, is about 277% increment in the price.

He stated that the continuous increment in these commodities was having dire consequences on poultry farmers.

Speaking on Joy Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the president of the national poultry farmers association said this [price increment] may chase them out of business.

“Maize was sold at Poultry Farmers Association65 cedis per 60 kilo in the year 2020 but now it’s GH₵180 cedis which, is about 277% increment...We were buying soya at GH₵150, it's now GH₵305 and there’s no guarantee that the price is going to stabilize,” he said.

“It is having a rippling effect on the poultry industry. Poultry is all about the feed so if we are missing soya it means we cannot prepare feed for the birds,” Mr Adjei stated.

He called on the government to come to their aid as the poultry industry also contributes to the growth of the economy.

