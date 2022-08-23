Special Prosecutor to probe auction of vehicles by Customs since July 2016

Kissi Agyabeng, Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor (OSP) Kissi Agyabeng says he is beginning a probe into vehicles auctioned by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) since July 2016.

It comes after the OSP directed the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to produce documents covering auctions done between the said the period.



In a statement the OSP also ordered the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to stop all auctions until the probe is done.

Attached is the full statement from the OSP



