Special audit of COVID-19 funds critical – Francis Sosu

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu

• A Madina lawmaker is calling for a special audit of COVID-19 funds for Ghana

• Francis Sosu says this is necessary due to allegations over some outrageous expenditures from the fund



• He adds that the audit sends the right signals in protecting the public purse



Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has called for a special audit of COVID-19 funds.



His call comes amid several allegations leveled against government by opposition parties and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, over some outrageous expenditures from the fund.



Some of these allegations involve irregular procurement practices that violate Ghana’s procurement laws, awarding of contracts to firms that are not registered with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA)

In a write-up sighted by GhanaWeb, the Madina lawmaker said there is a need for a full-blown audit of COVID-19 expenditure to ensure that Government sends the right signals in protecting the public purse.



“For instance, according to a corruption risk assessment by Community Development Alliance (CDA-Ghana) and the Commonwealth Foundation, Ghana spent over US$2.1billion on corrupt deals. This includes irregular procurement practices that violate Ghana’s procurement laws and substantial breaches of anti-corruption laws, regulations, codes and international conventions and best practices,” portions of the write-up read.



It continued, “Amongst the irregular procurement, the award of contract to four garment manufacturing companies with US$10million loans through the Ghana Exim Bank to produce PPEs, facemasks, medical scrubs, hospital gowns and headgears without tender, with the companies not being registered with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) at the time of contract award.”



Read the full write up below:



